Onooks Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $134,566.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.52 or 1.00292637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01003542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.45 or 0.06654627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

