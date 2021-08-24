Gifto Hits Market Cap of $43.27 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $43.27 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00792309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00100126 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

