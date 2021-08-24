Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,412. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,942. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $24,651,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

