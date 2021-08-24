GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$44.94 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

