Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $343,991.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $46.42 million and $343,991.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00125163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00156998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,148.78 or 0.99896730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.55 or 0.01001164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.05 or 0.06761726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.