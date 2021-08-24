Viacoin (VIA) Trading 45.1% Lower This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $636,737.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00367740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

