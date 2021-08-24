Utrust Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $193.10 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00791067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099738 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

