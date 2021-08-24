Tiger King (TKING) Price Up 8,230.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 3,687.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $338,033.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded up 8,230.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 936,746,473,141 coins and its circulating supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

