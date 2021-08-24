Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $1.15 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

