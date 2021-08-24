Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 114,435 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $2,820,822.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,983,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,354,969. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 167.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.