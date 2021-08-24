Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires $919,148.22 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00.

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,028. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.