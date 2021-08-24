Refereum Market Cap Hits $71.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and $27.58 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

