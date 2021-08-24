Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 4,990,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

