ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and $132,172.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00786233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099338 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

