Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Cowen lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 5,459,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

