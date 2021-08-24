IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) versus ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Financial Contrast

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get IMRIS alerts:

89.6% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IMRIS and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than IMRIS.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22%

Risk & Volatility

IMRIS has a beta of -5.01, suggesting that its share price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMRIS and ViewRay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $57.02 million 14.93 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -7.10

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Summary

ViewRay beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for IMRIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMRIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.