Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,027,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

