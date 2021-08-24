Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.02. 1,595,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,908. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $555.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

