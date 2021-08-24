NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $128.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.68 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $501.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.92 million to $502.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $581.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NEO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 563,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,318. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

