Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $30.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $29.01 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $125.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 183,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,389. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

