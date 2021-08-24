e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $114.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00366818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,654 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,392 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.