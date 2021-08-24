Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.85 Million

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to announce sales of $579.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.60 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,739,250. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,945,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $608.11. 361,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,541. The company’s 50 day moving average is $829.91. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $584.60 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

