Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $12.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.52 billion and the highest is $13.21 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.73 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.64. 1,054,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $735.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $802.32.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

