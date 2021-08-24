BinaryX Trading 293.6% Higher This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 293.6% against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.54 or 0.00040670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001323 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.91 or 0.01431958 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

