DAOBet Reaches Market Cap of $5.94 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $3.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,039.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.10 or 0.01338690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00337701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00154502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

