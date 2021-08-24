Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $111.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.00 billion and the lowest is $110.20 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $39.91 on Tuesday, hitting $3,305.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,647. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,471.78.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

