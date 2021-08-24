$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $17.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. The stock had a trading volume of 649,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,894. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

