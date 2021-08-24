Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Sells 1,399 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. 595,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,707. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

