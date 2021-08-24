Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $226.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.60 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $890.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $899.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $929.14 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $967.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

A number of research firms have commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 62,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

