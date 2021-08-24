CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $721,705.30 and $185,612.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00156066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,750.11 or 0.99667172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00991461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.78 or 0.06708007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,906 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.