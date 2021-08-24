Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.49. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

AAP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,865. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

