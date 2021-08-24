Smaugs NFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $7.17 million and $1.05 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 104.9% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

