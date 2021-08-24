CryptEx Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.39 million and $13,534.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.32 or 0.00034096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,885.18 or 1.00029369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00069790 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

