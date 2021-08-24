BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,936.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $188,596.76 and approximately $10,936.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

