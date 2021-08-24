Shard Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1,777.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

