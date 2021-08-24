Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $8.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.77. The stock had a trading volume of 315,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

