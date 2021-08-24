RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 77 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $19,343.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00.

RingCentral stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.38. 745,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

