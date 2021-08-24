Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $794.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.70 million and the lowest is $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $495.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.94. 243,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.