$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $65.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.53 million and the highest is $67.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $797.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

