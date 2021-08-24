Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,421 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TENB stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.