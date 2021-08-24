$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report sales of $612.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $515.30. The stock had a trading volume of 390,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,250. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.27.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,789,157. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

