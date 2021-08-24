Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed Sells 1,450 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $204.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

