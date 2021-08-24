Feellike Hits Market Cap of $17,305.58 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,305.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

