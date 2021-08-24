Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $741.41 million and $1.54 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00008350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00325816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00167449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,980,973 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.