DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $223.20. 324,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.