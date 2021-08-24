Arnhold LLC Raises Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Arnhold LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 175,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 89,566 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $6,362,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.