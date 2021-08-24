Arnhold LLC Reduces Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.73% of China Yuchai International worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:CYD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 21,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

