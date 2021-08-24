$28.69 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post $28.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 396,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,890. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.