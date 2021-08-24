Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

NYSE:CE traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $157.44. 424,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

