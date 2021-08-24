MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report sales of $220.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 395,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,646. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,172 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

